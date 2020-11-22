STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR rubbishes BJP's chargesheet against TRS govt, questions where are 12 crore jobs promised by Modi

The TRS working president called the charges sheet released by BJP a 'sollu puranam' and said that 132 crore charge sheets will have to be filed against the Modi-led BJP govt.

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling the "charge sheet" against TRS government, released on Sunday by Union Minister and BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar a 'sollu puranam', the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao in his public address at Zaheera Nagar said that if charge sheet has to be released, then there will be 132 crore charge sheets against the BJP-led Central government due to resentment of the country's population. 

Rao had kickstarted his campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election on Saturday and on Sunday he addressed the public at different locations of Khairatabad assembly constituency. 

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and Javadekar, the TRS Working President said, "Your Narendra Modi government said open zero balance bank accounts, Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in each account. Did anyone get Rs 15 lakhs in their account? Narendra Modi had promised 2 crore jobs per year. It has been six years now. 12 crore jobs should have been generated. The 12 crore unemployed youth should file charge sheet against you." 

Later, addressing the public at Khairatabad, Rao attacked Union Minister of State and Secunderabad Member of Parliament of BJP, G Kishan Reddy and asked the gathered public to question Reddy if he got even one rupee sanctioned from central government for the development of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency or took up any development works there with central funding. 

He further said that the Telangana government released details of Rs 67,000 crore spent for development of Hyderabad over the past six years and asked if the BJP can release the details of how much money it spent for development of the city. 

Rao further said that while Telangana contributed Rs 2.72 lakh crore in the form of taxes to the center, in return it just received Rs 1.4 lakh crore. He questioned Reddy and asked why did he not fight to ensure that Telangana receives the share of central funds it deserves. 

Targeting the BJP leaders, Rao said that during the Covid-19 lockdown while BJP leaders were sitting in their houses, TRS leaders were going around the city, even in containment zones, to provide assurance to people. 

He further said that even when various parts of the city were affected by floods, only TRS leaders were seen on ground meeting people. 

He took a pot shot at the BJP for promising Rs 25,000 to flood affected people of Hyderabad, accusing it of writing a letter to the State Election Commission and stopping the Rs 10,000 flood relief distribution by Telangana government. 

Targeting Reddy, Rao said, "If Kishan Reddy ensures Rs 25,000 flood relief from the central government for every flood affected family in Hyderabad we will do whatever they ask of us." Rao further said that the Telangana government distributed flood relief of Rs 10,000 per household to 6.5 lakh people in Hyderabad and will distribute the relief money to any left-out families after December 4. 

Rao accused the BJP of trying to create a communal discord in Hyderabad and said, "If Hyderabad is peaceful, everyone will benefit. More companies will come, there will be jobs and development. If Hyderabad burns, the fire will spread across the state." He asked the voters if they want "vidghweshanagaram" or "vishwanagaram". 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC TRS BJP charge sheet
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Artists put their work on display at Church Street on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Meghana Sastry)
Artists gather in Bengaluru to sell their work on the street - without a price tag!
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see building of a second Covid wave in India as mortality rate rises in various states
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp