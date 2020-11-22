KTR rubbishes BJP's chargesheet against TRS govt, questions where are 12 crore jobs promised by Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Calling the "charge sheet" against TRS government, released on Sunday by Union Minister and BJP senior leader Prakash Javadekar a 'sollu puranam', the Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao in his public address at Zaheera Nagar said that if charge sheet has to be released, then there will be 132 crore charge sheets against the BJP-led Central government due to resentment of the country's population.

Rao had kickstarted his campaign for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election on Saturday and on Sunday he addressed the public at different locations of Khairatabad assembly constituency.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and Javadekar, the TRS Working President said, "Your Narendra Modi government said open zero balance bank accounts, Rs 15 lakh will be deposited in each account. Did anyone get Rs 15 lakhs in their account? Narendra Modi had promised 2 crore jobs per year. It has been six years now. 12 crore jobs should have been generated. The 12 crore unemployed youth should file charge sheet against you."

Later, addressing the public at Khairatabad, Rao attacked Union Minister of State and Secunderabad Member of Parliament of BJP, G Kishan Reddy and asked the gathered public to question Reddy if he got even one rupee sanctioned from central government for the development of Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency or took up any development works there with central funding.

He further said that the Telangana government released details of Rs 67,000 crore spent for development of Hyderabad over the past six years and asked if the BJP can release the details of how much money it spent for development of the city.

Rao further said that while Telangana contributed Rs 2.72 lakh crore in the form of taxes to the center, in return it just received Rs 1.4 lakh crore. He questioned Reddy and asked why did he not fight to ensure that Telangana receives the share of central funds it deserves.

Targeting the BJP leaders, Rao said that during the Covid-19 lockdown while BJP leaders were sitting in their houses, TRS leaders were going around the city, even in containment zones, to provide assurance to people.

He further said that even when various parts of the city were affected by floods, only TRS leaders were seen on ground meeting people.

He took a pot shot at the BJP for promising Rs 25,000 to flood affected people of Hyderabad, accusing it of writing a letter to the State Election Commission and stopping the Rs 10,000 flood relief distribution by Telangana government.

Targeting Reddy, Rao said, "If Kishan Reddy ensures Rs 25,000 flood relief from the central government for every flood affected family in Hyderabad we will do whatever they ask of us." Rao further said that the Telangana government distributed flood relief of Rs 10,000 per household to 6.5 lakh people in Hyderabad and will distribute the relief money to any left-out families after December 4.

Rao accused the BJP of trying to create a communal discord in Hyderabad and said, "If Hyderabad is peaceful, everyone will benefit. More companies will come, there will be jobs and development. If Hyderabad burns, the fire will spread across the state." He asked the voters if they want "vidghweshanagaram" or "vishwanagaram".

