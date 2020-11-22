Miyawaki Phase-2 begins at NPTC

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: NPTC-Ramagundam authorities who successfully completed Phase-I of Miyawaki plantation, on Saturday started Phase-II at the Oxidation Pond area.

Around 10,684 plants of 61 varieties were planted in an area of 6,044.5 sq m. VC and MD, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Limited V Raghuveer, Warangal Chief Conservator of Forests MJ Akbar and CGM, NTPC-Ramagundam Sunil Kumar participated.

Expressing satisfaction on Phase-I, P Raghuveer termed the initiative a ‘model’ for others to follow. “As the availability of land is limited, we need out-of-the-box approaches like the Miyawaki method to increase the tree cover. He appreciated NTPC’s efforts under CSR.