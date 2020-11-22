STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Non-agri owners can hide Aadhaar, caste details on Dharani

In fact, the State government is seeking all details pertaining to the owners and their families for updating land records on the Dharani portal.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owners of non-agricultural properties have the option to hide their Aadhaar and caste details on the Dharani portal, the State government has informed the Telangana High Court (HC). They will be provided with a ‘privacy option’, using which they can also hide their property details from other users. 

In fact, the State government is seeking all details pertaining to the owners and their families for updating land records on the Dharani portal. The portal will function as a comprehensive repository of the record of rights of all immovable properties in Telangana, apart from ensuring seamless registrations and transactions, and instant mutation of properties, the government has stated. 

The data and process of Dharani will be compliant with the Information Technology Act in terms of security of data and transactions. The sharing of Aadhaar details will be optional for the owners of non-agricultural properties, the government has informed the HC. As for owners of agricultural properties, it has said insistence of Aadhaar is permissible as per the Supreme Court’s judgment in the KS Puttaswamy case as the State is implementing Rythu Bandhu. It will not collect the owners’ caste details, but their social/community status such as SC/ST/BC/OC is being recorded as per the Constitutional scheme. 

On par with all government applications and databases, the Dharani portal’s data and applications will be at the State data centre, where all necessary firewalls are in place, the government has informed  the High Court. In this regard, the government, represented by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, filed a counter affidavit before the court which was dealing with PILs challenging the State’s decision for the entry of non-agricultural properties and personal information of owners on the portal in the name of the integrated land management system. Somesh Kumar said the main objective of Dharani is to provide a one-stop portal, instead of multiple property registers available at panchayats, municipalities and the GHMC.

On an earlier occasion, the court had expressed concern over the safety and security of data such as Aadhaar numbers and caste particulars of the land owners. It had directed the State not to insist on such information while collecting details of agricultural properties. 

Further, it has directed the State not to insist for any detail to be filled on the portal in respect of non-agricultural land till the next date of the case hearing. The State has been also told to ensure that the information collected so far is secured and that no third party accesses it.

As for a dispute regarding the right, title or other interest/claims/entries on the portal in respect of non-agricultural properties, the government said it was always open for the aggrieved party to approach the competent court for adjudication of their rights. All the agricultural and non-agricultural properties are distinctly covered by the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020 and in the three amendments made to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, Municipalities Act, 2019 and GHMC Act, 1955. 

In all, there are 59 lakh properties in 12,751 panchayats, 22 lakh properties in 140 municipalities and 25 lakh properties in the GHMC which are being digitally updated on Dharani.
The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

Registration of non-agri properties delayed, TS govt awaits high court nod 
The registration of non-agricultural properties on the Dharani portal will not start on November 23 as announced earlier. The TS government has postponed it due to a case in the High Court which will hear the matter next on November 23. The registration can be started only after the court gives the green signal. This means that the process is likely to resume only after November 27-28. The officials have made all arrangements for the registration of non-agriculture properties and are ready to begin the process whenever the Court gave its nod for the same

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp