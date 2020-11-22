Non-agri owners can hide Aadhaar, caste details on Dharani

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Owners of non-agricultural properties have the option to hide their Aadhaar and caste details on the Dharani portal, the State government has informed the Telangana High Court (HC). They will be provided with a ‘privacy option’, using which they can also hide their property details from other users.

In fact, the State government is seeking all details pertaining to the owners and their families for updating land records on the Dharani portal. The portal will function as a comprehensive repository of the record of rights of all immovable properties in Telangana, apart from ensuring seamless registrations and transactions, and instant mutation of properties, the government has stated.

The data and process of Dharani will be compliant with the Information Technology Act in terms of security of data and transactions. The sharing of Aadhaar details will be optional for the owners of non-agricultural properties, the government has informed the HC. As for owners of agricultural properties, it has said insistence of Aadhaar is permissible as per the Supreme Court’s judgment in the KS Puttaswamy case as the State is implementing Rythu Bandhu. It will not collect the owners’ caste details, but their social/community status such as SC/ST/BC/OC is being recorded as per the Constitutional scheme.

On par with all government applications and databases, the Dharani portal’s data and applications will be at the State data centre, where all necessary firewalls are in place, the government has informed the High Court. In this regard, the government, represented by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, filed a counter affidavit before the court which was dealing with PILs challenging the State’s decision for the entry of non-agricultural properties and personal information of owners on the portal in the name of the integrated land management system. Somesh Kumar said the main objective of Dharani is to provide a one-stop portal, instead of multiple property registers available at panchayats, municipalities and the GHMC.

On an earlier occasion, the court had expressed concern over the safety and security of data such as Aadhaar numbers and caste particulars of the land owners. It had directed the State not to insist on such information while collecting details of agricultural properties.

Further, it has directed the State not to insist for any detail to be filled on the portal in respect of non-agricultural land till the next date of the case hearing. The State has been also told to ensure that the information collected so far is secured and that no third party accesses it.

As for a dispute regarding the right, title or other interest/claims/entries on the portal in respect of non-agricultural properties, the government said it was always open for the aggrieved party to approach the competent court for adjudication of their rights. All the agricultural and non-agricultural properties are distinctly covered by the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 2020 and in the three amendments made to the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, Municipalities Act, 2019 and GHMC Act, 1955.

In all, there are 59 lakh properties in 12,751 panchayats, 22 lakh properties in 140 municipalities and 25 lakh properties in the GHMC which are being digitally updated on Dharani.

The matter will come up for hearing on Monday.

Registration of non-agri properties delayed, TS govt awaits high court nod

The registration of non-agricultural properties on the Dharani portal will not start on November 23 as announced earlier. The TS government has postponed it due to a case in the High Court which will hear the matter next on November 23. The registration can be started only after the court gives the green signal. This means that the process is likely to resume only after November 27-28. The officials have made all arrangements for the registration of non-agriculture properties and are ready to begin the process whenever the Court gave its nod for the same