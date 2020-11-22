Only 13 take sagar cruise

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The cruise service from Nagarjunasagar to Srisailam conducted by the Telangana Tourism Department resumed on Saturday, but did not receive the expected response as only 13 tourists went on the cruise. The cruise can carry up to 60 passengers.

The cruise was scheduled to start on November 14, but was postponed to Saturday due to the Diwali festival. Nandikonda Municipal Commissioner Papa Rao flagged off the cruise. The package tour costs Rs 3,050 for adults. Tickets can be booked online on www.tstdc.in.