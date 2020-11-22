Posani, Shankar pat pink party’s achievements

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YSRCP leader, film writer and actor Posani Krishna Murali and cine director N Shankar extended their support to the ruling TRS in the ensuing GHMC polls. They requested the people to vote for pink party candidates.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Posani said that Hyderabad was safe and that the TRS government has managed to maintain law and order in a better in the last six years. The crime rate too has dropped, he pointed out.

YSRCP leader and film actor Posani Krishna Murali and cine director N Shankar address the media in Hyderabad on Saturday | RVK Rao

“There were apprehensions among people that if a separate State was formed and K Chandrasekhar Rao became the Chief Minister, the pink party government would send those who hail from Andhra Pradesh back to their native State. But, after the formation of Telangana, there were no attacks on AP-origin people and they are safe here,” Posani said.

While addressing the media, director Shankar said that Hyderabad was safe under the TRS regime. He requested the Opposition parties not to divide people on the grounds of caste and religion. He said that the bitter experiences of communal clashes are not required in Hyderabad anymore. He also recalled how TRS had run a separate Telangana movement in a peaceful manner. He said that due to huge investments in the city, the youngsters are getting employment.