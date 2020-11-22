SHO arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 1.35 lakh

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested Kamareddy Station House Officer (SHO) I Jagadish for accepting bribe from a person accused in an IPL betting case in exchange for granting bail.

According to the ACB, Sudhakar, who was arrested by police in connection with an IPL betting case, filed a complaint against the SHO after he demanded Rs 5 lakh for bail. Sudhakar managed to give Rs 1.35 lakh.

Led by Nalgonda ACB DSP U Anand Kumar, an eight-member team conducted searches at the SHO’s house on Friday and Saturday. ACB also arrested a mobile shop owner Sujan. Both Jagadish and Sujan were tested for Covid and then sent to judicial remand. ACB suspect DSP Laxminarayana’s role in this case, who was on leave from last three days.