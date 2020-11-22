STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stop sewage flow into Trimulgherry lake: TSPCB

This is the second time that the TSPCB has asked the government bodies to take action regarding the issue.

Published: 22nd November 2020 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana State Pollution Control Board on Saturday wrote to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Secunderabad asking them to protect the Trimulgherry lake from pollution caused by discharge of sewage from surrounding colonies.

This is the second time that the TSPCB has asked the government bodies to take action regarding the issue. The Trimulgherry lake has been affected badly due to the sewage that is being discharged into it since last years. Although, local residents have been raising a hue and cry about it, there has been no concrete action from the authorities concerned. Following a complaint from the residents, TSPCB officials inspected the lake on Friday and found that the primary cause of pollution is discharge of sewage from surrounding areas into the lake.

