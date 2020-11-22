Surveillance on online gambling intensified

PEDDAPALLI: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, on Saturday, warned people of serious action if found indulging in online gambling. He said that if anyone was found running a gambling operation, they would have to undergo two years jail. He also said that they had intensified the surveillance on online gambling.
