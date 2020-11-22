TRS shares videos of PM Modi praising K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the TRS and the BJP have locked horns in a battle over the GHMC polls, none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani and former NDA ally and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal have come to the help of TRS in its social media campaigns for the elections.

As part of its social media strategy, the TRS is getting back at the BJP by sharing videos of BJP leaders praising the TRS party’s governance in Telangana, as well as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on various occasions in the past.

In one such video shared multiple times over social media, PM Modi says, “How many ever times I met KCR, he has spoken so emotionally about Telangana, about the issue of water for all. It is as if it is the mission of his life.” The video is from August 2016 when PM Modi was in Medak to launch Telangana government’s Mission Bhagiratha.

In another video going viral, Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani can be heard talking about the CM, “As a Minister, you always look for bright spots. Since yesterday I have observed him, he has not left one opportunity to engage with CEOs from across the world. He has not left one opportunity to showcase the potential of Telangana.” This video is from an event in 2017.

“Seeing how the BJP has created a presence in Dubbaka just by using social media, we will ensure that their organised and paid army gets a strong response from us,” said Manne Krishank, TRS social media convenor.