Wear masks during poll campaign, urges Eatala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender, on Saturday, requested all politicians and party workers to wear masks and follow necessary precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the GHMC election campaign.

With the threat of a second wave lingering, the Minister also directed the health department to start conducting 64,000 Covid-19 tests per day in the State.

The Minister gave the direction in the review meeting he held with the senior officials of health department. Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivas Rao and the Director of Medical Education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy spoke to the media after the meeting.

Pointing out that the number of Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad are less when compared to other cities, they said that currently 150-160 Covid-19 cases are being registered daily in GHMC limits. The positivity rate is around 3.8 per cent. However, they added that the Delhi is witnessing a rising in cases again and people should continue to follow all precautions to avoid getting infected.

They however added that the State is fully prepared even if there is a second wave of Covid-19 infections.