30% tribal students still have no access to online classes

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite the State government’s efforts, 20-30 per cent of students from classes III to X in schools run by the Tribal Welfare Department still have no access to online classes in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Many tribal students, unable to purchase TVs and smartphones required for online classes, are working at farms. In addition, according to officials, most tribal students are not showing interest in online classes.

A total of 12,758 students study in classes III to X in Ashram schools and primary schools under the Tribal Welfare Department. According to a tribal welfare officer, most students do not have smartphones and TVs due to financial constraints. Moreover, even those who have a TV set at home are not paying attention to the classes. “In a classroom, a teacher monitors the students. However, there is no monitoring in online classes,” an official said.

Due to this, a majority of the students in agency areas are working in fields either of their own accord, or are made to do so by their parents. Tribal Welfare Deputy Director Zaheeruddin said the department was making efforts to make online classes accessible to 100 per cent of the students.

Even in government schools in the district, about 18 per cent of students do not have access to online classes, according to District Education Officer Eturi Somasekhar Sharma. Speaking about the issue, state convener of Girijana Samkshema Parishad Sonde Veeraiah demanded tribal welfare officials to provide smartphones to all tribal students.