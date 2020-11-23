Bamboo cottages, watch towers dot Kawal Sanctuary

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The State government is taking measures to turn Kawal Wildlife Sanctuary into a tourist-friendly destination. Bamboo cottages and watch towers have been built in parts of the sanctuary, while officials have proposed forest walks for nature lovers.

Speaking to Express, Indanpelli Range section officer B Gangaram said that the Forest Department has constructed a bamboo cottage near Maisamakunta Lake. “Apart from this, we have also built watch towers near Ganishetikunta so that tourists can get a better view of the wildlife,” he said. Restrooms and dining halls have been set up near the watch towers.

“Three jungle safaris are available - one by the Forest Department and the others by Haritha Resort,” Ganagaram added. Meanwhile, development works are underway at Mallyal, Kalpakunta and other areas.

Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer C Madhav Rao said that rail and road facilities are available from Hyderabad, Adilabad, Asifabad and Nirmal districts to Kawal. The sanctuary was opened for tourists early this month after the lockdown.

JUNGLE SAFARIS

