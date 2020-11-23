BJP cannot groom its own leaders: Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP is trying to poach their leaders as the saffron party is incapable of grooming its own leaders. The Malkajgiri MP also alleged that the BJP is trying to split Congress party’s voters by various means.

Speaking to the media here, the Congress leader said that the BJP has launched another political drama in the name of releasing a ‘chargesheet’ against the TRS government. He alleged that Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has been protecting MyHome Group’s Rameshwar Rao.

“Despite BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind filing a complaint with specific details on illegal mining of limestone in Nalgonda, why no action has been taken against MyHomes’ Rameshwar Rao? Prakash Javadekar should clarify on whose interests he is serving,” he said. Criticising the BJP for releasing a ‘chargesheet’ against the TRS rule in the State, he said: “If BJP is serious about TRS corruption and irregularities, it should take action against the TRS government.”