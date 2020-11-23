Cases in check but stay alert: K Chandrasekhar Rao urges people

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the second wave of Covid-19 is causing jitters across the country, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed officials concerned to take necessary preventive measures.He held a review meeting with officials at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday regarding the incidence of the infection. At the meeting, he said all required measures will be taken to face the second wave of the pandemic and suggested that people be wary and follow the necessary protocol.

“Personal safety is the best medicine for Covid-19. The situation is returning to normalcy in Telangana as Covid cases are decreasing. Despite increase in testing, the number of positive cases is lower than 2.1 per cent, while the recovery rate is 94.03 per cent. Though people with Covid-19 are suffering, the mortality rate is very low. The government is on high alert and is taking all measures. There are 10,000 beds with oxygen facility across the State. We can increase this number. The situation is under control,” he said.

A sudden surge in Covid-19 cases has been reported in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Rao said. “The numbers are on the rise in Kerala and Karnataka too, which is being considered as the second wave of Covid-19. Officials should be alert and prepare accordingly,” he said. He said the government will put in place all measures to combat the disease but urged the people to cooperate. “Though the unlock process is underway, people should be cautious.”