Centre biased against Telangana: Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLC K Kavitha slammed Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday after he released a ‘chargesheet’ against the TRS government ahead of the GHMC polls. She accused the BJP-led Central government of discriminating against Telangana in disbursement of funds and financial aid.

Kavitha pointed out that while the Centre had released Rs 600 crore as flood relief for BJP-ruled Karnataka, no financial aid was given to flood-hit Hyderabad. She added that though the State was formed six years ago, it had not once received additional funds from the Central government. The MLC from Nizamabad said, “Since the BJP did not support the people of Hyderabad in their times of need, they won’t support the party in the GHMC polls.” She added that the voters would bring the TRS back into power with greater support than ever.