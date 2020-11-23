Covid norms go for a toss at Vemulawada temple

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In spite of the government’s warnings to guard against a possible second wave of Covid-19, nearly 10,000 devotees thronged the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Sunday. Physical distancing was not maintained, and about one-third of the devotees were not wearing masks.

A heavy rush of devotees was seen at the temple over the past two days as it was the weekend. The government had instructed temple authorities to create awareness among people over precautionary measures to be taken. However, no such measures were taken as visitors jostled with each other in crowded queues, and the helpless authorities could not control the crowds.

Temple executive officer S Krishna Prasad told Express that temple staff were instructing visitors to follow Covid guidelines, which were transmitted through speakers.

The number of visitors to the temple has increased to nearly as much as pre-Covid days. However, some rules are still in place. Devotees are not allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum, and can pray only from the Maha Mantapam. All Arjitha Sevas have been suspended, except for ‘Kode Mokkulu,’ which is a major source of income for the temple. Disinfectants are being sprayed at the main entrance of the temple.