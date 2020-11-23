STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR making people live in illusions: Kishan

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a cooperative federal system, the Central government does not collect money (taxes) from State governments, it collects taxes only from the people, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy while responding to TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claims that the Centre has given Telangana only Rs 1.4 lakh crore in return after collecting Rs 2.75 lakh crore from the State government in the form of taxes. The Union Minister was speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the press club here on Sunday.

Stating that after Narendra Modi came to power, the devolution of funds has increased to 42 per cent, from the previous 32 per cent, Kishan Reddy stated that Rama Rao’s arguments were aimed at encouraging ‘separatism’. Responding to the allegations of unrest, Kishan pointed out that the saffron party is in power in over 80 per cent of municipal bodies across the country.

Minister of State (Home) Kishan Reddy during the ‘Meet the Press’ programme at Somajiguda press Club in Hyderabad on Sunday | S Senbagapandiyan

Launching a scathing attack on the TRS government, the Union Minister said: “There is a popular scene in a Telugu movie, wherein a character artist hangs a live chicken upside down and eats his meal, with no side dishes, while drooling over the chicken. The current situation in Telangana is similar to this. The Chief Minister is trying to make the people live in illusions by showing them the model double bedroom houses constructed at the IDS colony. Why should the people vote for TRS? For installing tall hoardings or for circulating graphic content on 2BHKs,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Kishan Reddy said that the Muslim brotherhood is different from the Majlis party. “The Muslim community has no relations with the AIMIM and we know that. The AIMIM is the party of the Razakars,” Kishan alleged.

‘Kalvakuntlas ruling new city, Owaisis the Old City’

Secunderabad MP Kishan Reddy alleged that the new city is being governed by the “Kalvakuntla family”, while the Old City is being ruled by the “Owaisi family.” When asked about BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s comments on making the civic body pay all the pending traffic challans of citizens if 
voted to power in the ensuing elections, Kishan said: “I have asked for a clarification regarding this. He meant that some innocents are being penalised though they haven’t violated any traffic rules”

