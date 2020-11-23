No alliance, will definitely battle with TRS, says Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi clarified that the party does not have any alliance with TRS in the upcoming GHMC elections, and took a dig at the latter by saying that TRS, BJP and Congress are only active during elections. The Hyderabad MP who was addressing mediapersons while holding a foot rally at Erragadda said AIMIM had worked round the clock for 12 months, and the same would reflect in the results. Owaisi said the party would contest in 52-55 seats in the polls.

“We have no alliance with the TRS for this elections. In fact, the TRS too is contesting in many seats from where we are contesting. There will definitely be a battle with the TRS,” Owaisi said. He also hit back at State Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy for his comments criticising AIMIM.

Speaking on the BJP’s national leaders campaigning for GHMC polls, Owaisi said the national party’s “communalism won’t work in Hyderabad.” He said, “If you wake up a BJP leader at night and ask them to say anyone’s name, they will say Owaisi, followed by traitor, terrorism and Pakistan. BJP should say what financial help they have provided to Telangana, especially Hyderabad, after 2019.” He added, “Hyderabad was hit by a flood. What financial help did the Modi government provide Hyderabad? They are trying to give this election a communal colour because they provided no help on time. This will not work here. People know that.”

Meanwhile, he criticised the move to introduce anti-Love Jihad laws in some States, saying, “It will be a gross violation of Articles 14 and 21. (They should) Scrap Special Marriage Act then. Such propagation of hatred won’t work.”

Can topple TRS govt in 2 months: Mumtaz Khan

AIMIM Charminar MLA Mohammad Mumtaz Khan described TRS working president KT Rama Rao as a parrot while responding to the latter’s statement on TRS winning seats in the Old City area in GHMC elections. Quoting former AIMIM chief Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, Khan said, “We have seen many such parties like this. Salar (Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi) used to say: ‘We know how to place people on the throne and know how topple them too’. So this is nothing new for us.” Khan said if AIMIM wants to, they can topple the TRS government within two months. “Every political party has been saying these things, and everyone has been getting buried. But Majlis has been there despite all this,” he added

Rs 130 cr plan to secure Gurram Cheruvu: Akbar

AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday said he has received approval for a Rs 130-crore plan to secure Gurram Cheruvu, the lake that breached in October causing inundation of Hafeez Baba Nagar. Speaking at a public rally in the area, Owaisi said, “I have made an estimate of Rs 130 crore for securing Gurram Cheruvu. In future, even if a lake upstream of Gurram Cheruvu breaches, this lake would be unbreached.” Owaisi recounted the relief measures that AIMIM took up, especially the flash floods in October following the breach of Balapur talab/Gurram Cheruvu. Owaisi reminded citizens that he was on the spot when the tank breached around 1 am in the night, adding that at least 200 people would have died if he had not intervened