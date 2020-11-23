Ruckus in BJP office over denied poll ticket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chaos reigned in the BJP State office on Sunday as supporters of Shailender Yadav, a ticket aspirant for GHMC elections from the Gunfoundry division, attacked the chosen candidate’s husband Om Prakash.

Yadav’s supporters gheraoed Om Prakash, who recently joined the BJP, and grilled him on who allotted him a ticket. The angry mob has tore Prakash’s shirt, and the police had to step in to evict him from the spot.The incident occurred when the party’s top leadership was busy campaigning elsewhere in the city.

In the scuffle, Yadav’s supporters raised slogans against Union Minister Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman, accusing them of selling tickets. Sources in the BJP said those who created the ruckus were associates of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “Kishan Reddy and Laxman are taking revenge against us for helping Raja Singh become an MLA in Goshamahal. The BJP will become strong only under the leadership Raja Singh, not under the leadership of Reddy and Laxman.”