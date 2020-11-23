Telangana: Cinemas, theatres, multiplexes reopen with 50% capacity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government on Monday permitted the reopening of cinemas/theatres/ multiplexes with up to 50% of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones with immediate effect.

As per the GO issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday, the management of cinemas/theatres/multiplexes shall ensure that all persons, audience, staff, vendors, etc., use masks at all times.

Hand sanitizers will be made available at entry and exit points and common areas. Physical distancing and crowd management measures will also be followed. Sanitisation of entire premises, particularly, the common areas shall be done after every screening.

Temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees celsius. Relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70%. Re-circulation of air should be avoided and intake of fresh air should be as much as possible.

Show timings should be staggered to ensure that intervals between shows do not occur simultaneously, the orders said.