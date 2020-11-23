Telangana records 873 fresh Covid cases, four more deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA/CHENNAI: Telangana recorded 873 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday taking the total to 2,63,526 in the State. The State conducted 41,646 tests, of which reports of 604 tests were still awaited as on Sunday morning. The same day, the State also recorded four deaths and 1,296 recoveries, taking the active cases to 11,643, total recoveries to 2,50,453 and toll to 1,430.

Kerala adds 5,294 cases

Kerala reported 5,294 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday taking the tally to 5,62,735, the state government said. With 27 fresh deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state has risen to 2,049. A total of 6,227 people were cured of the disease as the total recoveries climbed to 4,94,664 while the active cases stood at 65,856.

AP records 1,121 cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,121 new cases on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 aggregate in the State to 8.62 lakh, and active cases to 14,249. The positivity rate has now come under nine per cent. Over 1,600 patients were cured from the disease, after which the overall recoveries climbed to 8.41. Meanwhile, the Covid-19 toll rose by 11 to 6,938.

1,655 new cases in TN

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,655 new cases and 19 more deaths, taking the tally to 7,69,995 and the toll to 11,605. As many as 2,010 people were discharged as the cumulative recoveries rose to 7,45,848. Active cases in the state stood at 12,542

