Uttam accuses BJP of offering money, posts to lure Cong leaders

Speaking to the media, he said that most of the leaders who are at the forefront of BJP’s GHMC election campaign and their poll contestants are originally from other parties.

Published: 23rd November 2020 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 10:18 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP leaders are barging into the houses of Congress leaders in the middle of night, offering to provide money and positions in the party or government if they join the saffron party ahead of the GHMC elections.  Speaking to the media, he said that most of the leaders who are at the forefront of BJP’s GHMC election campaign and their poll contestants are originally from other parties.

Uttam said that the BJP has no right to seek votes as its State leadership remained tight-lipped when the Information Technology Investment Region was cancelled by the BJP-led Central government. He said neither the TRS nor BJP developed Hyderabad in the last six years.

Criticising BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his recent comments, he said: “BJP is trying to create communal tensions for winning a handful of corporator posts. We will not be a mute spectator if communal tensions are created.”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Uttam Kumar Reddy queried the former: “Hasn’t your party voted in favour of BJP in President and Vice-President elections as well as a Bill to repeal Article 370, GST and demonetisation?”

Alleging that there is a nexus between BJP and AIMIM, he said: “Recently, the Delhi Chief Minister said that Asaduddin Owaisi has met Amit Shah.”

He also lambasted the State Election Commissioner and GHMC Commissioner for allegedly favouring the ruling party. “In KTR’s roadshow, there were LED vans. But when we applied to use the same, our request was turned down,” he said.

