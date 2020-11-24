Assistant director goes missing in Hyd

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old Tollywood assistant director, Utharadhi Karthik, has gone missing under suspicious circumstances in the city. His father, Utharadhi Lakshmi Narayana, 52, a film executive producer and resident of Yousafguda, lodged a complaint with police stating that Karthik — a resident of Madhuranagar — went missing from Punjagutta after he returned to the city from his in-law’s place in West Godavari district on Sunday. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and efforts are on to trace him.
