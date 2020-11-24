Fake charity busted, two including Nigerian held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda cybercrime police nabbed two persons from Delhi including a Nigerian national, who were involved in cheating people from the city. They duped many under the pretext of funding charitable works and collected large amounts money. Police seized card swiping machines and other material from the arrested persons --Chibuike Christian Aririegbunamu and Arun Kumar, while the kingpin of the gang Sonia Sharma is absconding.

Police found that Sonia and the other accused would look out for vulnerable persons on social media platforms and approach them. If anyone showed interest, they would share details of the activities they want to take up in India. They trapped a person from Safilguda and made him pay `29.75 lakh.

They told him that they were investing `4 crore for charitable activities in different parts of the country. After collecting the money, the accused persons used to switch off their phones. Realising that he has been cheated, the victim approached the police. Based on technical evidence and other clues, police nabbed the accused.