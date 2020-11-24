GHMC polls: Telangana SEC issues directions on placing ads

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) issued instructions to the Election Authority and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to direct all private agencies concerned to provide equal opportunities to all parties and candidates to lease advertisement spaces during the poll period.

Meanwhile, on allegations made by Congress that TRS had put up advertisements on all Metro pillars, bus shelters and public toilets, TSEC stated that they are under Public and Private Partnership (PPP) mode and the Commission has no rights on them.

TSEC clarified that Hyderabad Metro Rail project is taken up as a PPP project and the advertisement rights on Metro pillars belong to the private sector Concessionaire L&TMRHL. TSEC informed that bus shelters and amenities such as toilets are constructed by private agencies under Public Private Partnership mode with advertisement rights for a certain period.