Ready to administer 'scientifically approved' COVID-19 vaccine, Telangana CM tells PM Modi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the state government was ready to administer a scientifically approved vaccine to the people. He felt that the vaccine should be administered after verifying whether it has any side effects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference on Tuesday with all the Chief Ministers in the country in which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people. Participating in the video conference, the Telangana Chief Minister said the vaccine should be scientifically approved.

“People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. The Telangana government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn an action plan. However, one has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects. There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country. Coronavirus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. Vaccine too may give different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially send a batch of vaccine doses to the states, which can be administered on some people. Let us assess the situation after administering vaccine on these people and then administer it to the rest,” Chandrasekhar Rao told the Prime Minister.

After the video conference, the Chief Minister held a meeting with state government officials. Rao instructed the officials to prepare an action plan to administer the vaccine in the state. He also instructed them to create the required infrastructure facilities. He said committees should be formed at state, district and mandal level for the vaccination programme.

Rao said the vaccine should be given first to the COVID-19 warriors and frontline workers like the police and other departments, people above 60 years of age and people suffering from acute diseases. A list in this regard should be prepared, Rao told the officials.