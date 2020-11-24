STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao puts TRS manifesto in dustbin 'to show where it belongs'

Muralidhar Rao ridiculed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for announcing freebies ahead of elections.

Published: 24th November 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao

Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao puts the TRS manifesto in a bin. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move to assert that 'the right place' of TRS Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election manifesto is dustbin, former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday binned the party's 2016 and 2020 manifestos.

Muralidhar Rao said there is no creativity or a new strategy to develop Hyderabad in the TRS manifesto.

Speaking at a press conference, Muralidhar Rao ridiculed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for announcing freebies ahead of elections. He said that TRS supremo is scared after Dubbaka by-polls and hence announced SOPs ahead of GHMC elections. 

'People of Hyderabad will not trust TRS. There is huge antagonism against the party and this will be the base for BJP to emerge victorious in Telangana. A tsunami is on the way,' he said. 

He further added that AIMIM has a history of demanding Hyderabad state to merge in South Pakistan, and BJP will not people to forget history. 

Alleging that TRS party helping AIMIM to win elections in other states, he said, “Bihar AIMIM MLA Aktarul Iman has refused to take oath taking the name of ‘Hindustan’. It is the result of winning five MLAs, if they win 500 MLAs they will permanently erase ‘Hindustan’ name to this country.” 

Taking objection to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s allegations of privatising LIC, he said that TRS is making baseless allegations.

