Telangana High Court stays single judge order on land dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday stayed the order of a single judge who held that the lands admeasuring 38 acres situated in Sikanderguda village in Rangareddy district was not the property of Paigah Vicar-ul-Umrah as per the decision of the Revenue Board on December 29, 1976.

The bench passed this order in an appeal filed by the State government seeking to suspend the order of the single judge, including the fine of `5,000 imposed on the State. In September this year, the single judge, in his order, found faulty the decision of the Rangareddy Joint Collector in suspending the occupancy rights certificates granted to the petitioners Burra Venugopal Goud and several other farmers in the year 1978.

The judge directed the revenue authorities to issue epattadar passbooks to the petitioners for the said lands since they have occupancy rights and also possess pattadar passbooks over the subject land. After staying the order of single judge, the bench decided to have a final hearing on December 28.