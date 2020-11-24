TRS manifesto is old hat, says Kishan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the TRS manifesto as a “water bubble”, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the ruling party had republished its previous election manifesto. He questioned if the TRS had implemented promises made in the 2016.

Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kishan said, “There is no difference between the TRS 2016 GHMC election manifesto and the latest one. The same words are printed on new papers. The cover pages of both editions reveal the hollowness.” Kishan said promises like free electricity to saloons, dhobhi ghats and laundries was an old promise.

Taking a dig at KCR, he said, “Since there was no time, TRS seems to have released its old manifesto. They claim they have developed Hyderabad with `67,000 crore. If city was indeed developed, why would they republish their manifesto?”