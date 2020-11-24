STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want Hyderabad Gulabeelu or Gujarat Gulamulu: KTR

TRS working president K T Rama Rao addressing at Saroor nagar during GHMC election campaign Road show. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Do you want Hyderabad Gulabeelu (pink party leaders) or Gujarat Gulamulu (slaves of Gujarat)? TRS working president KT Rama Rao asked voters during his third day of doing roadshows as part of the GHMC election campaign on Monday.“Of the taxes collected by the Centre in Telangana, only half is returning to the State. 

"The developmental works are being taken up in Bihar and Gujarat with the taxes being collected in Telangana,” Rama Rao alleged. He campaigned in Maheswaram and LB Nagar Assembly segments on Monday.  

Rama Rao termed BJP leaders as “Delhi tourists” and appealed to people to vote for TRS’ local leaders. He said he wanted Kishan Reddy to ensure that the Centre reimburses Rs 650 crore, which the State government disbursed to flood affected people in Hyderabad. At a roadshow in Karmanghat, he advised people to not be swayed by the Hindu-Muslim slogans.

