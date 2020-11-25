Ex-Nirmal Congress MLA to jump ship to BJP

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In another major jolt to the grand old Congress party, which has been struggling to regain its past glory, the party’s former Nirmal MLA and former DCC president A Maheshwar Reddy, along with his supporters, has decided to join the saffron party.

According to sources, Maheshwar decided to switch loyalties to the BJP after noticing that the Congress party is losing its base in both the district and the State.

A prominent leader with good ground support in Nirmal Assembly constituency, Maheshwar’s departure would undoubtedly affect the grand old party.

It maybe recalled that Maheshwar Reddy won as an MLA in 2009, on a Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) ticket, after which he joined the Congress party. However, he could not repeat the victory in 2018 Assembly elections and lost the seat to TRS’ A Indrakaran Reddy.

Speaking to Express, Maheshwar Reddy accepted the defection rumours and said that he decided to join the saffron fold after taking a note of the interests of his supporters and well-wishers.

Just like in all other parts of the State, the grand old party has been going through a rough patch in Adilabad as well. The party, which had a strong base in the district, has been witnessing the slow erosion of the same.