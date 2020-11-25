STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let Amit Shah order surgical strike on Chinese first, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi  

The BJP should win the election by explaining to people what they had done for the country.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:18 AM

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi spotted riding a bike in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I am giving 24 hours time to the BJP. Let it come out with figures to show how many Pakistanis are there in the Old City as they are saying that they would conduct surgical strikes to identify and drive out the Rohingyas, Pakistanis and Afghans living illegally in Hyderabad. 

The BJP should realise that all those living in India are Indians. China has occupied 970 sq km of Indian territory.

Let Amit Shah order a surgical strike on the Chinese first. No one can separate Muslims from India. I see frustration in the BJP ranks. 

Can BJP campaign for the GHMC till November 29 without using the words terrorists and Pakistanis? 

The BJP should win the election by explaining to people what they had done for the country. The BJP says it would convert Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar but Hyderabad is already a global city. The BJP leaders are trying to threaten us. But we too can threaten you. I go around the entire country alone fighting on behalf of the poor and oppressed. Don’t try to intimidate me as I don’t get scared that easy.

