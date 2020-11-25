Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked for damaging TRS flexis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind and a few BJP workers, at the Banjara Hills police station, for allegedly damaging TRS party’s promotional material here on Monday.

The case was registered by the Banjara Hills police on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the TRS party. The cops said they have initiated a probe into the plaint.

According to cops, the TRS party lodged a complaint stating that they have obtained permission from the State Election Commission (SEC) and the GHMC for displaying flexis in different parts of the city by paying the appropriate charges. But on Monday, Arvind, along with party cadre, removed the flexis displaying pictures of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and party working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao. They stated that Arvind also made objectionable comments against the Chief Minister and MAUD Minister and was involved in intimidating acts in removing hoardings.

Meanwhile, the BJP MP, on Tuesday, instructed his party workers to tear down the State government advertisements which were placed in view of GHMC elections. After tearing down several posters, he said: “This is not your [KCR’s] property. You are a Minister running the government administrations. Though the toilets remained dysfunctional, you displayed your photos on them.”