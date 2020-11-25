No cellphones inside polling booths, says Telangana SEC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In light of a few incidents that happened during the previous panchayat elections, the TSEC has decided not to allow voters carry their cellphones into the polling booths in the ensuing elections to the GHMC.

The decision was taken by the TSEC after taking cognisance of various incidents that happened during the panchayat elections, wherein some voters photographed their ballot papers, before putting it in the respective ballot boxes, and circulated the same on social media afterwards. In a bid to prevent this, the TSEC has directed the Presiding Officers to not allow voters carry cellphones into the polling booths.

TSEC Secretary M Ashok Kumar informed the media that the commission would take all necessary steps to maintain the secrecy of voting.