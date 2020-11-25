STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana govt ready to administer 'scientifically approved' COVID vaccines to people: KCR

Rao also added that it should be verified whether the vaccine has any side effects before its administration.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced on Monday that the State government is ready to administer scientifically approved vaccine to the people of Telangana.

He felt that it should be verified whether the vaccine has any side effects before its administration. Rao was taking part in the video conference organised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. 

“People are eagerly waiting for the vaccine. A scientifically approved vaccine is the need of the hour. The Telangana government is ready to distribute and administer the vaccine to people on a priority basis. Accordingly, we have drawn up an action plan,” the CM said. 

However, KCR sounded a word of caution. “One has to take into consideration whether the vaccine has any side effects. There are different weather and climatic conditions in the country. Coronavirus also did not affect the country in a uniform manner. A vaccine too might give rise to different side effects in different regions. Hence, initially send a batch of vaccine doses to states which can be administered on some people. Let us assess the situation after administering vaccine on these people and then administer it to the rest,” Rao told the Prime Minister. 

After the video conference, the CM held a meeting with State officials. He instructed them to prepare an action plan and create required infrastructure. Rao told government officials to put in place a cold chain across the State. 

The Chief Minister said that committees should be formed at the State, district, and mandal level for the vaccinations. It would be given first to Covid- 19 warriors and front-line workers like the police. Similarly, citizens above 60 years of age and those suffering from acute diseases would get priority.

