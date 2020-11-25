Telangana techie murder: Police take six, including wife into custody

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Jagtial police have started an in-depth investigation into the shocking murder of 38-year-old software engineer Racharla Pavan Kumar, who was allegedly burnt alive by his close relatives on Monday night.

R Pavan Kumar

They took six persons, including Pavan’s wife Krishnaveni and three other women, into custody on Tuesday. Jagtial DSP P Venkataramana said there were two angles to this murder — first was black magic and the second, family dispute.

Based on his father Gangadhar’s complaint, the police have registered a case against six persons. The motive behind the murder will be revealed only after a thorough investigation, the police said. Meanwhile, Pavan’s family, who are from Alwal in Hyderabad, met Superintendent of Police Ch Sindhu Sharma and requested stringent action against the accused.

“They set my husband ablaze in front of me. I was so shocked that I fainted,” Krishnaveni said. Nevertheless, the police, suspecting she could have played a role, have taken her also into custody. Pavan’s brother-in-law, Jagan, died of an illness 12 days ago. He had visited Manjunatha Ashrama where the brother-in-law’s family and his brother Vijay live, to offer his condolences. When he was paying tribute to Jangan’s portrait, some of them allegedly beat him, doused him in petrol and burnt him alive. They even locked the room to ensure that he did not get out.

It is learnt that Pavan and Krishnaveni, who got married 11 years ago, had been having some disputes of late. This even led to the brother-in-law warning Pavan to mend his ways.