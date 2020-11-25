STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana techie murder: Police take six, including wife into custody

Based on his father Gangadhar’s complaint, the police have registered a case against six persons. The motive behind the murder will be revealed only after a thorough investigation, the police said. 

Published: 25th November 2020 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Narcotics, Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: The Jagtial police have started an in-depth investigation into the shocking murder of 38-year-old software engineer Racharla Pavan Kumar, who was allegedly burnt alive by his close relatives on Monday night. 

R Pavan Kumar

They took six persons, including Pavan’s wife Krishnaveni and three other women, into custody on Tuesday. Jagtial DSP P Venkataramana said there were two angles to this murder —  first was black magic and the second, family dispute. 

Based on his father Gangadhar’s complaint, the police have registered a case against six persons. The motive behind the murder will be revealed only after a thorough investigation, the police said. Meanwhile, Pavan’s family, who are from Alwal in Hyderabad, met Superintendent of Police Ch Sindhu Sharma and requested stringent action against the accused.

“They set my husband ablaze in front of me. I was so shocked that I fainted,” Krishnaveni said. Nevertheless, the police, suspecting she could have played a role, have taken her also into custody. Pavan’s brother-in-law, Jagan, died of an illness 12 days ago. He had visited Manjunatha Ashrama where the brother-in-law’s family and his brother Vijay live, to offer his condolences. When he was paying tribute to Jangan’s portrait, some of them allegedly beat him, doused him in petrol and burnt him alive. They even locked the room to ensure that he did not get out. 

It is learnt that Pavan and Krishnaveni, who got married 11 years ago, had been having some disputes of late. This even led to the brother-in-law warning Pavan to mend his ways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana techie killing Telangana techie murder Techie burnt alive
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp