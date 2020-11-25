TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy calls KCR 'an expert at cheating'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been giving false promises to voters in the GHMC elections.

In a scathing attack on the TRS, he said, “The TRS manifesto should be thrown into the dustbin as the ruling party has been repeating promises without keeping them.” Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan on Tuesday, he said that the CM has become an expert at luring people with false promises and cheating them afterwards.

He had earlier promised voters he would bring a Dalit CM, and had assured them that he would give three-acre land to poor Dalit families.

Slamming the CM over his promise of providing free drinking water and free power to laundries and salons, Uttam asked him why these schemes were not implemented.

He said, “The CM had spoken about linking the Godavari river with Musi river. Nothing was done to implement the same. Now, he has repeated the same promise to mislead voters again. KCR spoke about the Metro Rail expansion recently, but there was no mention of starting the services in the Old City.”