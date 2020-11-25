STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Voter slips must go to all electors, orders Telangana SEC ahead of GHMC elections

The TSEC asked GHMC to make one employee responsible for each ward, who will contact SHG members, house owners and ascertain the status.

Published: 25th November 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote

Photo used for representational purposes (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has found that the main reason for low turnout in the 2009 and 2016 GHMC elections was non-distribution of voter slips by field-level functionaries. Polling percentage in both these elections was below 50 per cent.

To prevent in the current GHMC polls on December 1, the TSEC secretary M Ashok Kumar has issued instructions to GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to ensure that field-level functionaries visit all allotted houses to give out voter slips. The process should be completed by November 25.

ALSO READ | GHMC elections: Freebies aplenty in Congress manifesto

The functionaries should submit a report to the concerned Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) as to how many have been distributed.  The DMCs have to visit at least 30 per cent of households and ascertain the proper distribution of voter slips. Zonal Commissioners should visit at least 10 per cent of the households. 

ALSO READ | GHMC elections: No flood relief, no vote, say shop owners

The TSEC asked GHMC to make one employee responsible for each ward, who will contact SHG members, house owners and ascertain the status. The DMCs should hold a meeting of all Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), apartment associations, gated community associations, colony, basti leaders on November 26 and ensure 100 per cent distribution of voters slips. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Election Commissio GHMC polls
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp