Voter slips must go to all electors, orders Telangana SEC ahead of GHMC elections

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has found that the main reason for low turnout in the 2009 and 2016 GHMC elections was non-distribution of voter slips by field-level functionaries. Polling percentage in both these elections was below 50 per cent.

To prevent in the current GHMC polls on December 1, the TSEC secretary M Ashok Kumar has issued instructions to GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar to ensure that field-level functionaries visit all allotted houses to give out voter slips. The process should be completed by November 25.

ALSO READ | GHMC elections: Freebies aplenty in Congress manifesto

The functionaries should submit a report to the concerned Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) as to how many have been distributed. The DMCs have to visit at least 30 per cent of households and ascertain the proper distribution of voter slips. Zonal Commissioners should visit at least 10 per cent of the households.

ALSO READ | GHMC elections: No flood relief, no vote, say shop owners

The TSEC asked GHMC to make one employee responsible for each ward, who will contact SHG members, house owners and ascertain the status. The DMCs should hold a meeting of all Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs), apartment associations, gated community associations, colony, basti leaders on November 26 and ensure 100 per cent distribution of voters slips.