BJP sparking Godseism in Hyderabad, roars Congress leader Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Wednesday accused the BJP of introducing politics of hatred and Godse’ism’ in Telangana. However, the state had a history of rejecting divisive forces, he said.

Questioning the CM for not taking action against the BJP leaders, Tagore asked, “Why is CM KCR silent when BJP state president Sanjay Kumar is trying to disturb communal harmony in the city. Why are no cases being booked against leaders under IPC Sec 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.)?”

During a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Manickam dared the BJP to order an inquiry into the corrupt rule of the TRS government. He accused IT Minister KT Rama Rao and his associates of indulging in unethical practices.

The Congress leader further alleged a tacit understanding between the BJP and the TRS. “It’s like Dosti in Delhi, Kushti in Hyderabad,” he said.