BJP to announce 2 lakh houses under PMAY in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the saffron party manifesto will be released by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay addressing the public during the patry’s poll campaign, at Balkampet in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noting that the TRS and Congress parties have managed to offer only ‘sops’ in their election manifestos, the saffron party is gearing up to announce a few direct benefits from the Central government, to woo voters. As part of this plan, the party leadership has decided to announce around two lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the city.

This move becomes relevant as the State and Central governments have been in a tussle over the housing scheme. In the meantime, the State BJP leaders have been accusing the TRS government of not sending the list of beneficiaries to the Centre for its share of funds.

It may be mentioned here that in Andhra Pradesh, the construction of as many as 12 lakh houses were taken up under the Central scheme and a majority of them are nearing completion. However, no such housing schemes are being implemented in the State, except for the 2BHK scheme. Taking advantage of this, the saffron party has decided to offer houses to the citizens of Hyderabad under the Central scheme.

Asserting this, a BJP leader, associated with the party’s manifesto drafting committee, told Express that the BJP manifesto will have a promise on PMAY. He said that the manifesto will be “people-oriented” and would not have unimplementable promises like the ones TRS and Congress made.

“We don’t have promises like skyways or unimplementable action plans. Our manifesto is people-oriented and will be implemented fully, once we come to power in the Corporation,” the leader added.

