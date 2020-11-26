STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC elections: Political experts divided over TRS-MIM 'animosity'

In the past few days, TRS and MIM leaders have traded barbs at each other, with MIM Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan calling KT Rama Rao a kid (in politics).

Published: 26th November 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 12:13 PM

Workers making AIMIM Party symbol kite for the GHMC election campaign in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Is AIMIM and ‘friendly party’ Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s recent animosity towards each other genuine, or just an eyewash for keeping up with the optics of an increasingly dog-eat-dog GHMC polls?

Political experts are of the opinion that in an election where the BJP is keen to prove its might, shown by national leaders dropping into the city on a daily basis, and where it has been making the AIMIM-TRS camaraderie a political issue, the two latter parties are trying to disprove that idea vehemently. 

Speaking to Express, political analyst Prof K Nageshwar said, “In the context where BJP is trying to make the TRS-MIM relationship a political issue, both the latter parties will be dispelling the notion.” 

In the past few days, TRS and MIM leaders have traded barbs at each other, with MIM Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan calling KT Rama Rao a kid (in politics), and party chief Asaduddin Owaisi vowing a ‘battle with TRS’ if it does not waive off 300 units from power bills of citizens. 

“MIM and TRS may not have an alliance but they have a relationship where MIM does not want the ruling party to come into the old city and TRS does not want it to disturb the peace outside the region. However, if anybody tries to enter its bastion, MIM will react aggressively,” Nageshwar explained.

However, in this fight too, there seems to be an understanding, he opined.

“If in a ward, there is fight between just TRS and MIM, they will not mind fighting. But they will cooperate with each other if either MIM or TRS are fighting other parties,” he added.

