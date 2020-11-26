STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad civic polls: BJP leaders Amit Shah, Yogi and Nadda to campaign

As the last three days of campaign are the most important in any elections, the saffron party wants to make the most of those days by roping in firebrand national leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an indication of how hard the saffron party is working to win the ensuing GHMC elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are all set to land in the city and campaign for the party candidates.

While the Yogi is slated to reach the city on November 27, Nadda and Shah are expected to campaign for the party candidates on November 28 and 29 respectively. Party top leaders — Bandi Sanjay, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy and BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman — announced the same on Wednesday.

As the last three days of campaign are the most important in any elections, the saffron party wants to make the most of those days by roping in firebrand national leaders.

According to sources, on November 29, the concluding day of poll campaigns, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a roadshow in Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency. He is likely to participate in a public meeting as well.

While, JP Nadda will participate in a meeting with party ideologues and also take part in a roadshow in Malkajgiri on November 28, Yogi Adityanath is slated to tour the city on November 27 and will participate in roadshows in Hyderabad and Chevella.

After Dubbaka bypoll, the BJP strongly feels that it has an edge to win the next Assembly elections too. It is with this in mind that the party leaders are working now to show their strength to the rival parties. 

“To reach out to different sections of people, we have invited a bouquet of our national leaders. Though it is unusual for national leaders to campaign in civic elections, the BJP national leadership accepted our request as the TRS government has been trying to suppress us,” said K Laxman.

