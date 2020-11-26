‘Insulted’ Swamy Goud joins BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Telangana Legislative Council chairman K Swamy Goud on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi. He termed it a homecoming. Stating that he had tried to reach Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao 100 times in the last two years, he said the veterans of Telangana movement had been insulted.“We fought for self respect. But, the scenario has taken a full circle in Telangana where there is a crisis of self respect yet again,” he stated.