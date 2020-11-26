Dharani case: Telangana High Court refuses to vacate interim stay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Wednesday, declined the plea of the State to vacate the stay granted earlier with regard to collection of data such as Aadhaar and caste details for Dharani with respect to non-agricultural properties.

The court questioned the State government as to why it would not come out with a GO making a statement that there would be no adverse consequences against the people who do not upload their property details in Dharani portal? Through newspapers the government had stated that anyone who does not register his property details in Dharani would not be able to sell an inch of his land. Due to such statements, the government is creating an impression in the minds of the people that their right to property will be barred, the court remarked.

A division bench of the court posed these questions to State Advocate General BS Prasad while hearing batch petitions filed by advocates I Gopal Sharma, K Saaketh and others challenging the State’s decision seeking Aadhaar and caste details from property owners on Dharani platform.

Meanwhile, AG Prasad told the court that sufficient firewalls had been built and the State’s Information Technology Department was monitoring the portal. He urged the court to vacate the stay. The bench told the AG that none of the petitioners were challenging the government’s intention, and posted the matter to December 3 for further hearing.

ED case against Jagan transferred to CBI court

Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered transfer of the case filed by Enforcement Directorate relating to alleged disproportionate assets case of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, from Nampally special court to the Special CBI court for trial under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Justice Shameem Akther allowed the petition filed by Jagati publications limited seeking transfer of the subject case from Nampally special court to Special court for CBI cases. According to the petitioner counsel, the ED has filed six chargesheets before the Special CBI court and one in the case pending before the Nampally special court. As the case is disposed of by the Special CBI court, the present transfer petition was filed.