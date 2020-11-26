Malkapet reservoir floods low-lying areas

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Malkapet reservoir flooded several low-lying areas in the Malkapet village of Konaraopet mandal on Wednesday. The reservoir is being constructed under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) package nine and water was released through one of the sluice gates. The water damaged 90 quintals of paddy, six acres of cotton crop and six acres of fodder. Congress and BJP activists, along with farmers, staged rastaroko, demanding action against negligent officers and contractors. They alleged that the reservoir was being built without following quality norms.
