Minor raped by uncle, 7-month pregnant in Telangana

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A 13-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by her uncle under Kuravi police station limits in Mahabubabad district. The incident came to light when the minor developed stomach pain and her mother took her to a private hospital for a health check up. After conducting all tests, the doctors confirmed that the girl is seven months pregnant.Upon learning about the incident, the district child protection officer (DCPO) Putta Kamalakar counselled the girl in the presence of her parents and shifted her to a child care home. Later, the DCPO lodged a complaint with the police.