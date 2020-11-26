STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Recent Metro lines may earn TRS brownie points, but not in Old City

Apart from this, steadily developing areas such as Kokapet, Manikonda, Ghatkesar and Kompally are not connected to the mainland city.

Published: 26th November 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the GHMC election, TRS may have struck a fortune with citizens for its effort to network the city with public transport, especially with new Metro lines. Citizens across the city seem to be fairly satisfied. 

However, in some areas like Old City, the lack of a long-debated metro line still irks residents. Many have termed the absence to be a deliberate attempt to keep the area under-developed. Residents around LB Nagar, Nagole and Tarnaka have requested for last mile connectivity from the Metro to various parts of the city.   

Apart from this, steadily developing areas such as Kokapet, Manikonda, Ghatkesar and Kompally are not connected to the mainland city via any form of transport.

K Mani, a domestic help from Balanagar Basti, said, “Public transport before Covid-19 was fine. However, recently, there aren’t enough TSRTC buses, and they ply at odd times. Our work has resumed, but lack of public transport is costing us our jobs. If bars and malls can be opened up, why can’t public transport be strengthened with precautions?”

Mohammad Asad, a shop owner from Begum Bazaar, said, “This part of the city desperately needs metro connectivity. Just a single Metro line here will change the face of Old City. For instance, the new green line has driven commercial as well as residential development in areas near Gandhi Hospital.”  

Residents of Ghatkesar and Kompally are also struggling. Sai Krishna from Ghatkesar says, “Apart from private cabs, and a few buses here and there, we have no means to come to the mainland.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Hyderabad Metro GHMC polls
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp