Telangana CM KCR alerts cops on communal tension ahead of Hyderabad civic polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the GHMC election, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the police to take stern action against those trying to foment communal trouble in an attempt to derive political mileage. At a review meeting on law and order at Pragathi Bhavan here, he said the State government will give freedom to police in this regard.

“Unruly forces, which are in deep despair, are conspiring to trigger communal clashes. Be careful of such forces,” he told the police officials. “The State government has specific information about the plans of the unlawful forces. The priority of the government is to protect the law and order situation in the State and in Hyderabad,” Rao said and asked the police officers to deal with the divisive forces with an iron hand.

The Chief Minister said some forces have been trying to derive political mileage by driving a wedge among communities during the GHMC election. “They are using social media to spread communal venom. They are provocative and taunt other communities. Peace-loving Hyderabadis do not care about their false campaigns on social media. Even though some forces have tried to stoke communal flames, there is not much response from the people. Later, these divisive forces understood that they could not even win the GHMC election by distributing money. Now, they are trying to win by resorting to clashes,” Rao said.

He pointed out that some forces have been trying to create disturbances in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam, after which they make it an issue in the election. “They are trying to create problems in Hyderabad by splashing communal paint on even innocuous issues. Some people are trying to create ugly scenes near religious places. They are trying to divide the people. They have even planned to create trouble in the city so that the officials do not conduct the GHMC election. The government has specific information on their plans to foment unrest,” the Chief Minister said. Rao said Hyderabad has earned a reputation of being a safe city. The primary responsibility of the government is to protect its over 60 lakh people in three police commissionerates, he said.