STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR alerts cops on communal tension ahead of Hyderabad civic polls

The primary responsibility of the government is to protect its over 60 lakh people in three police commissionerates, he said. 

Published: 26th November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the GHMC election, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the police to take stern action against those trying to foment communal trouble in an attempt to derive political mileage. At a review meeting on law and order at Pragathi Bhavan here, he said the State government will give freedom to police in this regard.

“Unruly forces, which are in deep despair, are conspiring to trigger communal clashes. Be careful of such forces,” he told the police officials. “The State government has specific information about the plans of the unlawful forces. The priority of the government is to protect the law and order situation in the State and in Hyderabad,” Rao said and asked the police officers to deal with the divisive forces with an iron hand.   

The Chief Minister said some forces have been trying to derive political mileage by driving a wedge among communities during the GHMC election. “They are using social media to spread communal venom. They are provocative and taunt other communities. Peace-loving Hyderabadis do not care about their false campaigns on social media. Even though some forces have tried to stoke communal flames, there is not much response from the people. Later, these divisive forces understood that they could not even win the GHMC election by distributing money. Now, they are trying to win by resorting to clashes,” Rao said.

He pointed out that some forces have been trying to create disturbances in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam, after which they make it an issue in the election. “They are trying to create problems in Hyderabad by splashing communal paint on even innocuous issues. Some people are trying to create ugly scenes near religious places. They are trying to divide the people. They have even planned to create trouble in the city so that the officials do not conduct the GHMC election. The government has specific information on their plans to foment unrest,” the Chief Minister said. Rao said Hyderabad has earned a reputation of being a safe city. The primary responsibility of the government is to protect its over 60 lakh people in three police commissionerates, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC election Chandrasekhar Rao communal tension BJP AIMIM TRS Congress
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram have a deserted look during the nation wide 24 hours general strike called by trade unions. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Trade unions across the nation go on strike; public services hit severely
A man wearing mask as a precaution against COVID-19 pedals past flags of a Communist party trade union during a nation wide strike by various trade unions in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
Trade union strike: Normal life disrupted, bandh effective in West Bengal
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp