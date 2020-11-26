Telangana cops step up vigil on social media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With social media becoming the battle ground for political parties during the GHMC poll campaign and fake news and hate content being widely circulated on several platforms, police have stepped up surveillance against such activities. The cybercrime wings and the IT cells are closely monitoring the social media activity of the political parties and candidates in the fray to tackle the spread of any objectionable content. The police have already registered two cases for circulating fake news.

As the campaigning is picking momentum, political parties and candidates are using different means to woo the voters, including blaming each other and also using derogatory content during their speeches against communities. Further these speeches are widely circulated in social media in the form of video clips. As some of these speeches are instigating in nature and could create trouble, the police department is closely watching every speech and also the respective parties’ social media activities.