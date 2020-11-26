Telangana weaver sends gift for Sachin Tendulkar

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A young powerloom weaver, Veldi Hari Prasad, from Sircilla created an image of Lord Ganesha on a shawl using one gram gold.

He handed over the shawl to V Chamudeshwaranath, vice president of Telangana Badminton Association and urged him to present it to the former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier, impressed with craftmanship of Prasad, Chamudeswarnath, had given bulk orders for his daughters wedding to him.

In the recent past, Prasad had created the image of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on a shawl and received appreciation for the same from the Minister. Prasad thanked the government for the welfare schemes and for helping Sircilla weavers to lead respectful lives.